TODD HALE: Remembering the first OHS hockey team

With the OHS hockey season getting under way, I find it enjoyable to remember the first OHS boy’s hockey team and even though I have written about this team before, I found it worthy of bringing back more memories of this first team and its members. That was in the year 1968-’69 when the team’s first coaches, Dudley Otto and Bill Ryden undertook that team’s organization. Let’s look back at the members of that first team that ranged from freshmen to seniors: Tom McGlocklin, Shannon Owen, Howie Peterson, Scottie Nelson, Dan Morris, Rick Heiseke, Jack Harra, Jim Hosfield, Mike Dalland, Dan Boeke, Tom Freeburg, Rick Wittrock, Larry Jandro, Mark Wangen, Al Krippner, and goalies John Pegg and Steve Seykora and team manager Dan Walsh. Dudley told me, “We were on a trial basis that first year. Our season consisted of only 15 games, and we ended with a record of 6-8-1. We split wins with the Rochester schools (Mayo and John Marshall) and with Albert Lea that first year.” That was also the year that we beat Burnsville, a powerhouse in the Lake Conference, 5-4. We shut out John Marshall 2-0 in our first game with them at their home rink. Let me tell you, we provided a lot of entertainment for the Owatonna rink rats that first year.”
Other first team facts
The first OHS goal was scored by Shannon Owen with an assist by Tom McGlocklin. First penalty: Scottie Nelson for tripping. First victory: Dec. 6, 1968, 2-0 over John Marshall. First tie: 2-2 against Farmington. I remember that game. It was played at an outdoor rink on a Saturday morning. The temperature was way below zero and we warmed up in our cars between periods when the ice was cleared with shovels. The game ended in a tie and went into overtime. I was calling the game on radio along with Ken Austin. All of my earphone cords and other equipment froze solid. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. First overtime win: against Burnsville 5-4. First power play goal: Dan Morris from McGlocklin and Nelson in the first period against Burnsville. First shutout: 2-0 over Mayo. John Pegg in net. First hat trick: Howie Peterson in the 5-1 win over Fridley at Shattuck Arena in Faribault (which was our first home ice). First penalty shot: Rick Wittrock against John Marshall. Leading scorer that first year: Tom McGlocklin with 14 points.
Coach Otto laughed. “I’ll always remember that 2-0 shutout over John Marshall. It was the first time we played them. Their boy’s hockey program was several years old. Coach Gene Sack nearly dropped his teeth! He couldn’t believe that we actually came over there and beat them. We played Mayo three times that year, losing the first game 3-1 and then winning the second 5-4. We met them again in the first game of the regions and lost 4-1. We also split with Albert Lea.
The team’s non-conference that first year included games with Farmington, Fridley, St. Louis Park, St. Thomas, Orono, Robbinsdale Cooper and Wayzata. The team also traveled to Silver Bay to play in their Christmas tournament. That’s where Ken Austin and Coach Otto met with rink manager Bill Carlson and convinced him to come to Owatonna to manage our new indoor rink.
Hale memories
I have a long list of memories from those first years. I remember when John Olson broke his arm at the outdoor rink in Albert Lea. Coach Otto always came up with new ideas to raise money for costs incurred by the team. One of those was selling concessions at OHS home football games. Mike Thoh, an avid hockey fan, arrived at the concession stand in the afternoon before the game and popped popcorn in preparation for the game. Then there was the exciting Saturday after the new Four Seasons Arena was completed when we were to play our first game in the new rink. Bill Carlson arrived in the morning and found a sheet of water where the ice should have been. There was a fault in the piping at the head end of the rink. Repairs had to be made necessitating digging up the floor at the head end. Meanwhile, the team retreated back to Shattuck Arena in Faribault to play several home games until repairs were made. I remember riding the team bus to an away game when team members at the back of the bus inflated a condom and rolled it down to the front of the bus. Elmer Mees was our regular driver. He did a double-take when the condom rolled down the bus stairs. I remember when Ken Wilcox joined me as my regular color commentator on our radio broadcasts. His knowledge of the game and his analysis of play was incomparable! And, of course, I remember some of the outstanding players that skated for our high school team including such names as Pete McEnaney, Tom Diedrich, Dan Boeke, Mark Kristo, the deWerd brothers, and Dan Horeka. Memorable goal tenders included names such as Brad Austin, Mike Otto, and John Killen. It would be interesting to know where all of these players wound up in their lives.
Game advice
Dr. Jim McEnaney, better known in the hockey circuit as “Old Doc Puckish” always had advice for Coach Otto on game day. He would regularly leave a note at Otto’s front door on the morning of game day with his suggestions for a plan to defeat the opponent. Lots of memories of those early days of high school boy’s hockey.
Another OHS grad joins Owatonna P.D.
Community Service Officer (CSO) Michael Brien, has been with the Owatonna Police Department since April of 2019, during which, in addition to his CSO duties, he was attending post-secondary schooling to become a licensed police officer. Michael’s efforts paid off as last week he started his new role with the Owatonna department as a licensed police officer.
AAUW January meeting
AAUW members invite interested guests and potential members to attend their meeting this Monday, January 11, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Speaker will be Ayan Musse, a licensed social worker with ISD 77. She was born in Somalia and has lived the refugee experience since age 13. Non members wishing to attend should contact AAUW at aauwowatonna@gmail.com.
Joke of the week
Great news for senior golfers! Suggested golf rule changes for senior citizens age 65+. If a tree is between the ball and the hole, and the tree is deemed to be younger than the player, then the ball can be moved without penalty. This is so, because this is simply a question of timing, when the player was younger, the tree was not there so the player is being penalized because of his age. A ball sliced or hooked into the rough shall be lifted and placed on the fairway at a point equal to the distance it carried or rolled into the rough with no penalty. The senior player should not be penalized for tall grass which the ground keepers failed to mow. A ball hitting a tree should be deemed NOT to have hit the tree. This is simply bad luck and luck has no place in a scientific game. The senior player must estimate the distance the ball would have traveled if it had not hit the tree, and play the ball from there. There shall be no such thing as a lost ball. The missing ball is on or near the course and will eventually be found and pocketed by someone else, thereby making it a stolen ball. The senior player is not to compound the felony by charging himself with a penalty. If a putt passes over a hole without dropping, it is deemed to have dropped. The law of gravity supersedes the rules of golf. Putts that stop close enough to the cup that they could be blown in, may be blown in. This does not apply to balls more than three inches from the hole. No one wants to make a mockery of the game. There is no penalty for so-called “out of bounds”. If penny-pinching golf course owners bought sufficient land, this would not occur. The senior player deserves an apology, not a penalty. There is no penalty for a ball in a water hazard, as golf balls should float. Senior players should not be penalized for any shortcomings of the manufacturers. Advertisements claim that golf scores can be improved by purchasing new golf equipment. Since
this is financially impractical for many senior players, one-half stroke per hole may be subtracted for using old equipment.
Thanks to friend Don Overlie for this information.