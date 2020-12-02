The 761 Foundation recently awarded nearly $110,000 in mini-grant funds for use during the 2020-21 academic school year.
The awards will fund — partially or fully — 53 mini-grant requests received from teachers and principals in Blooming Prairie, Medford, NRHEG and Owatonna Public schools.
The foundation’s mini-grant program has expanded from a single award of $16,000 to the Owatonna High School Ag Department more than 25 years ago to 53 smaller awards totaling about $110,000 this year. Over the past 25 years, mini-grant awards have totaled more than $2 million, helping to fund hundreds of local school programs
“We’re proud of our partnership with the schools. The programs we support are some of the most creative and innovative programs offered within the school district,” said Bruce Paulson, chair of the 761 Foundation.