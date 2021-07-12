Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of Sterling Pharmacy patients and customers throughout southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, the Alzheimer’s Association will soon receive $51,356.
For the past several years, Sterling Pharmacy asked customers to join them in the month of June to help raise funding for the Alzheimer’s Association. Customers had the option of donating $1, $3 or $5 and adding their name to a purple pin-up placed on the store’s wall. Each pharmacy was wallpapered in purple pin-ups as donations rushed in.
To add to the impact of the donations, the Astrup Family Foundation offered to double every dollar donated in a Sterling store. The Foundation was created in the name of Sterling’s Founder, Leonard Astrup, by his wife, Corrine, their children, and grandchildren as a way to give back to the communities they served through the years. Leonard passed away in July 2014 after a difficult journey with Alzheimer’s. Every June, the Sterling Pharmacy stores dedicate themselves to raising funds in Leonard’s name.
The Foundation initially agreed to match every dollar up to $25,000. Sterling patients and customers surpassed that goal by donating an impressive $25,678! The Foundation recently decided to match every dollar raised, bringing the total to $51,356.
Beyond their research aimed at putting an end to the disease, the Alzheimer’s Association also provides caregivers and families with needed resources, promotes awareness and early detection efforts, and advocates for critical Alzheimer’s research, prevention, and care initiatives at the state and federal level.