Now that the snow has melted and temperatures continue to rise, people everywhere are wanting to get outside again. Considering that many people are less active during the winter season, this sudden increase in activity level can lead to injury. The knee joint is especially prone to injury, and can affect patients of all ages and activity levels. It has been estimated that approximately one in three Americans will struggle knee pain at some point in their lives.
The knee joint is made up of three bones: the thigh bone (femur), the shin bone (tibia), and the kneecap (patella). The ends of each of these bones are covered with a surface layer of cartilage, which allows the knee joint to glide smoothly without friction when bending and straightening the knee. There is additional soft tissue, called the meniscus, which functions as a shock absorbing cushion that sits between the cartilage of the knee joint. This cushion helps to evenly distribute your body weight across the knee joint to ensure that the cartilage does not start to wear out. Years ago, meniscus tears were treated with surgery in order to completely remove the painful, torn tissue from the knee. However, it was quickly discovered that the loss of the meniscus led to serious problems. Specifically, it led to the rapid development of osteoarthritis, or deterioration of the healthy, smooth cartilage inside the joint. As a result of these early treatment failures, orthopedic surgeons discovered the important role that the meniscus tissue plays in the long-term health of the knee joint.
Meniscus tears come in a wide variety of sizes and shapes, and therefore symptoms can also be quite variable. Certain symptoms that you should not ignore include: painful popping or catching of the knee, swelling, stiffness, difficulty fully straightening the knee, or the feeling like the knee is locked in place. If experiencing any of these symptoms, please go get evaluated by a medical professional.
Meniscus tears can often be treated successfully without surgery, but it is important to be evaluated as soon as possible after an injury occurs. Certain types of meniscus tears are very important to catch early because they can lead to the rapid and early development of knee arthritis if not properly treated. However, most of the time, treatment will start with simple measures including rest and activity modification, application of ice/heat, medications such as Tylenol or anti-inflammatories (Advil or Aleve, for example), and possibly wearing a knee brace. Occasionally, a cortisone injection into the knee joint may be needed to provide relief. Once the pain has been diminished, the next critical step is to focus on physical therapy. This involves exercises to help build up the thigh, hip, and core muscles, all of which help support the knee joint.
Unfortunately, certain types of tears may not improve with the simple measures above. The good news is that with modern advancements, surgery for meniscus tears can now be performed as an outpatient arthroscopic procedure rather than needing a large, open incision. This means a fiber-optic scope, which has both a light and a small camera on the end of it, gets inserted into the knee joint. This minimally invasive technique uses small incisions only about the size of a buttonhole on a shirt. The advantages include drastically reducing pain as well as speeding up the recovery time after surgery. Surgery may involve either trimming the torn tissue or performing a repair. This often depends not only on the type and location of the tear, but also the quality of the meniscus tissue. In certain circumstances, the torn tissue has become so frayed or damaged that it cannot hold any of the suture needed to perform a repair. In this uncommon situation, the torn meniscus may simply need to be trimmed in order to remove the irritating tissue. However, the standard goal is to repair meniscus tears in order to preserve as much of the normal meniscus as possible. This not only eliminates the pain from the tear itself, but also ensures the long-term health of the knee joint by protecting the cartilage and hopefully preventing the development of arthritis.
Get outside and enjoy the warm spring weather. Make sure to perform the appropriate stretching and warm-up exercises before engaging in physical activity. And as always, listen to your body and please seek professional help if you develop any of the above symptoms.