Our goal is to provide the community with the most up to date information regarding Parks & Recreation programs and facilities. Each week our article will start with the most current closings and programs. This information is current as of April 22. These are subject to change at any time and without notice.
Brooktree Golf Course – open.
City Parks – open. Playgrounds are closed. Practice social distancing. No groups.
City Trails – open. Practice social distancing.
Dog Park – open. Practice social distancing.
Parks & Recreation Offices – closed until May 4.
River Springs Water Park – slated to open June 5.
West Hills Social Commons – closed until May 4.
West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center – closed until May 4.
Cancellations:
• Owatonna Middle School Morning lap swim is cancelled through June 1
• Annual Softball Association/Managers Meeting at Knights of Columbus is postponed
• All Therapeutic Recreation Programming is suspended through June 1
• Spring Session 1 Private Swim Lessons are cancelled
• Spring Group Swim Lessons has moved to a 5 day schedule; check your e-mail
• Munchkin Market event is cancelled for April 25
• All programming at West Hills Social Commons is suspended through June 1
• May Water Aerobics is cancelled.
For more details regarding any of these programs, go to www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation or any of our Facebook pages. (Owatonna Park & Recreation, Owatonna Dog Park, River Springs Water Park, West Hills Social Commons, West Hills Tennis & Fitness)
Brooktree is open, things are just a little different.
Please be aware that guidelines must be strictly adhered to, and guidelines may change at any time. Opening golf courses is an exemption to the stay at home order. It is important to show the Governor he made the right decision, and it is up to us to do that.
The Brooktree Golf Course website (brooktreegolfcourse.com) will have the most current guidelines.
All golfers must have a tee time. Individual players and twosomes must call for a tee time. Other tee times are available online or by telephone, 774-7123. Arrive 10 minutes prior to your tee time. There are no walk-in tee times. All payments must be made by credit card.
The clubhouse is closed. Food and beverage is available for pick-up by calling 774-7130. No outside food or beverage is allowed. Coolers are not available nor allowed on the course. Restroom facilities are portable restrooms.
Practice safe physical distancing, 6 feet apart at all times, before, during and after play. Intentional and deliberate failure to abide by any of these rules is subject to expulsion from the grounds without a refund.
Walking or single rider carts only. (Two in a cart is only allowed for immediate family members.) Carts will be sanitized after each use. There are sanitizing wipes available to players who want extra care in sanitizing the carts. It is recommended golfers bring their own antibacterial wipes for use before, during and after playing. Sharing of clubs is not allowed.
Do not touch, adjust or remove flag sticks or hole liners. Cups are modified to restrict golf balls from going fully into the hole. Leave the pin in at all times. If your ball crosses the cup or hits the flagstick, it’s considered holed, if it stops within 3 feet. Gimmies are encouraged.
All bunker rakes have been removed. Bunkers are considered ground under repair. Play it as it lies or without penalty drop the ball outside the bunker without penalty. Ball washers have been removed. Scorecards, pencils, water coolers, towels and seed bottles have been removed.
Golfers are responsible for their own trash. Small garbage baskets have been removed. Some large trash receptacles are placed around the course and clubhouse.
Season passes and payment plans are available by calling the clubhouse or the Parks & Recreation office. Special opening daily rates are $30 for 18 holes and a cart or $20 for 9 holes and a cart. Walking rates are $10 for 9-holes and $18 for 18 –holes. Tee times and check-in is required.
In these times of uncertainty, it can be challenging to imagine what the future will hold for us. We all may be shy to make summer plans because we do not know if they will be cancelled. At Parks and Recreation, we hope that you will plan to share your summer with us unless we hear otherwise.
Therapeutic Recreation is gearing up to begin Friday Camp in June. Our current plan is to host Friday Camp on Fridays from June 19-Aug. 14 at the Owatonna Soccer Complex. This schedule is, of course, subject to change but we are optimistic that Friday Camp will go on in some capacity. Regular Therapeutic Recreation programming has been on hold, but we are currently working on ways to provide virtual programming to our TR members.
While we are still under our stay at home order and West Hills Social Commons is closed, virtual programming is taking place on the Adult Leisure Pursuits Facebook page. Each week, we will be offering virtual poker, cribbage, and bingo as well as other daily programming to help occupy some of your time! If you do not have a Facebook page, poker, cribbage, and bingo are available via email. When you participate in these games or answer the questions that have been posted, your name will be entered into a drawing for $10 off a future Adult Leisure Pursuits trip. Additionally, each week, one bingo winner will receive a $5 ALP trip coupon.
If you have ideas for online programming that you would like to see, do not hesitate to send your ideas to Dani Bakken or Madelyn Pennaz at danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us or madelyn.pennaz@ci.owatonna.mn.us, respectively.