Minnesota-based conservative think tank Center of the American Experiment is hosting a forum in Owatonna as part of its 17-city tour of forums on the "woke political movement" on race, class and gender and its impact on Minnesota schools.
The free forum will be open to the public and will begin with a social hour at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a program 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Owatonna Country Club. Catrin Wigfall, a policy fellow at the Center of the American Experiment, will be the featured speaker at the event.
The session will cover revisions to Minnesota’s social studies standards, the “woke” movement that is transforming our education system, and alternatives to public schools. To sign up and for more information visit RaiseOurStandardsMN.com/tour.