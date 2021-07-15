The Steele County Historical Society holds a presentation from noon to 1 p.m., Saturday at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna.
This presentation will be a panel discussion of the stories of past Boys and Girls State representatives. Differences and similarities from their individual experiences will be highlighted in this program as well as a brief history of the overall program. The Boys and Girls State programs are now run in conjunction with the American Legion exhibit featured in the SCHS exhibit hall.
This event is free to members, $5 for non-members. SCHS memberships will also be available to purchase. The exhibit hall will be open Saturday before and after the presentation until 3 p.m.
Call 507-451-1420 with any questions regarding this SCHS event.