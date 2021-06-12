After a COVID-19 cancellation of the 2020 Medford Straight Days, the celebration continues this year beginning this Thursday, June 17. A full weekend of fun is scheduled in this small town just north of Owatonna. It all begins with the opening ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial. Girl Scouts will be selling root beer floats, hot dogs and chips will be available and the Medallion Hunt begins with the first clue revealed. There will be no Miss Medford crowning at this year’s festival.
Friday, June 18, kicks off city garage sales, the 50th annual Straight River Days parade beginning at 7 (parade route on SRD website), food stands opening and a party in the park featuring the Rock Godz.
Saturday, June 19, will bring a full day of activities featuring a Bean Bag tournament, a Bloody Mary Bar and Beer Garden in the large pavilion, the Maker’s Market located at the UCC church parking lot near the car show which features cars and motorcycles. Barrel Rides for the kids will be offered, a 3:3 Basketball Tournament, Carnival Games, B-I-N-G-O in the Park, a Duck Pluck Raffle at the pool and the finale event with a Muni Street Dance featuring the Austin Healy band. All in all, three days of fun activities in Medford.
Remembering
It was 50 years ago that Medford Straight River Days began, quite a bit bigger than it is today. The event that got everyone excited was the canoe race that began in Morehouse Park below the dam. The event drew hundreds of onlookers as canoes were sent on their way on the journey from Owatonna to Medford. Canoes were provided by the sponsoring Medford Civic Club. When canoes finished the race in the Medford Park, they were loaded on trailers and brought back to Owatonna for the next grouping of paddlers. It was a tremendous amount of work and the canoe race was shortened to begin at Clinton Falls and canoes had to be provided by participants. There was an insurance factor that the Civic Club faced which led to the demise of the providing of canoes.
Hale-Regan team faces canoe disaster
It’s only appropriate that the Hale-Regan story be repeated on this 50th year. Don Clemmenson made weekly appearances on the KRFO Party Line show to promote the Medford event. That led to the urging of yours truly to enter the canoe race, even though I had never set foot in a canoe. I finally relented and went about selecting a paddling partner which turned out to be my close friend, Bill Regan, who operated the Owatonna Bus Co. Our story deserves re-telling. Neither of us had set foot in a canoe and neither of us owned a canoe. Our friend, Jim Postlewaite, offered his brand-new fiberglass canoe to the Hale-Regan duo. We arrived at the starting line with our six-pack of Pepsi and other essentials loaded in the canoe, ready to go. Little did we know that upriver between Owatonna and Medford were groups of folks set on shore to cheer us on. A group of well-wishers were standing on the railroad bridge near the starting line, with water bottles in hand to douse us as we passed under the bridge.
The day was warm and we shakily took off at the sound of the starting gun, shot by official starter Sheriff Bud Coufal. All started calmly until we reached the Klemmer Quarry bridge when our inexperience in canoeing began to reveal itself as we hit hard current. Hale and Regan ran into problems controlling the canoe in the rushing water and we promptly lodged Postlewaite’s canoe under a large fallen tree along the shore. The current was so rapid that the canoe continued to be pressed harder and harder against the trunk of the tree. Postlewaite’s canoe didn’t force the tree to move, the tree held fast and the current rushing against the canoe split it in half, both ends sticking up in the air. All our belongings went to the bottom of the river along with its occupants. We finally plugged through the muddy bottom of the river and made our way to shore, which was on the farmland of Luverne Elsner. We couldn’t help but laugh at the scenario, even as we gazed upon Postlewaite’s split craft. Elsner took sympathy to the drenched canoeists and offered to drive us to the finish line. We loaded the split canoe on the top of his Chevy and accompanied it to Medford, sitting on the car’s trunk. Lots of time had passed since we began the race and everyone at the finish line was wondering where we were. The question was answered when we arrived with the canoe on top and Regan and me on the trunk of his car.
Steele County ADA drive-in dairy days
The Steele County ADA is celebrating June Dairy Month next weekend with the second annual “Drive-In Dairy Days” at the fairgrounds, this Saturday, June 19, (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) and Sunday, June 20 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.). Featured will be fair food vendors, Steele ADA malts, a petting zoo, horse and hitch rides, kiddie train rides, and a Community Ed. Craft Tent.
OHS Athletic Hall of Fame
The OHS Athletic Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce the rescheduling of this past year’s induction event to be held on Friday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. in the OHS auditorium and during half-time of that evening’s Huskie’s football game. Since last year’s festivities were postponed due to COVID-19, this event will commemorate the 25th year of the OHS Athletic Hall of Fame by recognizing OHS Teams of Distinction at this year’s induction ceremony. Members of the following five teams will be recognized: 1950 Boys Track and Field (first state champs in OHS history); 1954 Boys Wrestling (completed a perfect 11-0 season); 1974 baseball (completed a 17-4 season), 1976 Girl’s Track and Field (first year of having two classes, A and AA); 1989 Basketball (completed a 24-1 season).
Special concert
Dave Anderson and Roger Walck will be presenting a concert at Redeemer Lutheran Church this Tuesday, June 15 at 7 p.m. Public invited. Free offering.
Wearing a bike helmet
As part of an effort to promote wearing bicycle helmets comes a special promotion to award those properly wearing them while riding from the Owatonna Police Department. When officers observe bicyclists wearing a safety helmet, they will present them with a coupon for a free Dairy Queen treat. This promotion is brought to riders by AAA, participating DQ restaurants, Safe Kids Minnesota, Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Coalition, the Minnesota Chief of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association. So, wear your bicycle helmet, protect yourself and if spotted by a police officer, receive a DQ treat!
Class of ’71 missing classmates
Let’s try again. The OHS Class of 1971, which is uniting this August, is seeking mailing addresses for the following class members: Richard Arndt, Richard Deml, Donna Fogal Holtan-Halverstadt, Wendy Hufford, Chris Jaeger, Allen Krippner, Clark Miller, Terry Mortenson, Shelley Olson, Gladys Seykora Brecht, Tim Thomas and Toni Tucker. If you can help, call Jeanne Buecksler at 451-0107 or e-mail owatonnaclassof71@gmail.com.
OHS marching band on the move
The Owatonna High School marching band begins its summer competition this next week. On Tuesday they will compete in the Litchfield Band Festival, Thursday in the Milaca Gateway to the North Band Festival and Saturday in the Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival in Owatonna and that evening they will participate in the Lake Waconia Band Festival.
Thursday in the park
This Thursday “Music in the Park” will feature the Benson Family Singers. 7 p.m. Central Park.
Joke of the week
A TV rating service phoned a thousand men one Sunday evening and asked, “Who are you listening to at this moment?” Several answered, “My wife.”