The Youth of the Month/Year Award recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership. This program not only rewards outstanding young people, but also provides an incentive for other youngsters to strive for equally high levels of achievement.
The National Exchange Club’s Youth of the Month program provides Exchange Clubs with the opportunity to honor these outstanding students in the community. This monthly program not only enhances career opportunities for those honored, but also promotes good citizenship, a desire for greater scholastic achievement, and the development of well-rounded personalities to other young adults in the community. The chosen December Students of the Month were Aidan Ruiz and Annika Andrix.
Aidan Ruiz is the son of Jennifer Ruiz and Juan Carlos Ruiz Montiel. He is currently working at Mills Fleet Farm and is a very hard working person. He considers himself to be independent and able to stand on his own two feet to the get the job done. Aidan has three siblings, a sister and two brothers. He intends to study computer science and is deciding between the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, the University of Minnesota, Moorhead or Neumont University of Salt Lake City.
Annika Andrix is the daughter of Kristen and Todd Andrix. She participates in many school activities including Marching Band, SHOC, Winter Musical, NHS, Cross Country, and Track. She remains involved in the community by volunteering at Teen Nights and helping at the Food Shelf and Feed My Starving Children. She has also worked at church retreats and has taught Religious Ed. She currently works at the Trinity Church nursery and Fareway. She is the oldest of four siblings and is a runner, musician, hard worker and is very compassionate toward others. She plans to study Education at Augustana University or University of Wisconsin, Superior.