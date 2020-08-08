PARK AND REC: Park clean-up kits available and deer hunt registration open

Help keep Owatonna’s parks beautiful!
Register online through Max Solutions on our website or call the office to reserve your kit. Each kit contains a bucket, garbage picker and garbage bags. Kits may be picked up on Wednesdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. outside of the Park Maintenance Shop located at 1140 Industrial Road.
Garbage bags may be left at each location near a garbage can and our crew will pick them up. Kits need to be returned to the same location by 3 p.m. the following Tuesday after pick-up so we may reload them for the next person.
We are also encouraging our park system users to Pack In, Pack Out. This philosophy is used in many park systems nationwide. Parks do not produce waste on their own, and together we can make positive changes to keep our parks clean for everyone and help our environment. Pack In, Pack Out asks all users to take whatever they brought into the park with them when they leave. Pet owners, please remember there is no poop fairy, but there are 36 stocked pet waste stations for you to clean up after your furry family members.
Archery Hunt Registration is now available
The city archery hunt deadline is Friday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. Cost is $20. Register at the Parks and Recreation office or online. All hunters must be at least 18 years of age and have a Minnesota DNR hunting license. Dates of the hunt are Nov. 1-28 and Nov. 29-Dec. 23.
All applicants must pass a proficiency test using the same equipment with which they will be hunting. Tests dates are Sept. 26 or Oct. 3. Two sets of 15 permits will be randomly awarded on Oct. 8 from the pool passing the test. After the drawing, hunters will be called in the order they were drawn to choose their location.
Only antlerless deer may be harvested, but hunters may Earn-A-Buck. Bag limit is 5 deer per hunter. Parks available are: Cashman, Hammann, Kaplan’s Woods, Kaplan’s Woods Parkway, North Straight River Parkway, Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, Manthey Park, Maple Creek Parkway and Kriesel Park. Mineral Springs Park is available for the second half only.
Any questions, please contact Mary Jo Knudson at 507-774-7364 or maryjo.knudson@ci.owatonna.mn.us.
Brooktree August special
Get 18-hole green fees and half a cart for $30 anytime during Mondays in August. Call 444-2467 to book your tee time. Tee times are required, no walk-ins. If you haven’t played Brooktree yet this year, now is the time! The course is in great condition and the patio at The Broken Tee offers great views, food and beverages!
Congratulations to Park and Rec Month winners!
Congratulations to Tyler Smith and Nan Silkunas, each won $100 Chamber Bucks in a drawing of all participants.