The Owatonna Foundation is offering two scholarships: one for women who wish to return to school and further their education in a non-traditional career, and another for individuals preparing for a technical career by attending non-four-year programs at a technical/community college.
For the women's Nelson scholarship, there are two $1,500 scholarships available annually. To be eligible, applicant must be a woman, pursuing a non-traditional career such as barber, machinist or truck driver, and have an Owatonna mailing address or have worked at an Owatonna business for at least the past two years. The criteria for the Nelson Scholarship has changed and previous recipients may now apply for a second time.
For individuals pursing a technical career, the Owatonna Foundation has made $15,000 available to assist individuals with scholarship awards ranging from $500 to $3,000 each. Scholarships would be used for the 2021 fall semester. Eligibility requirements include having an Owatonna mailing address, or having worked at an Owatonna business for at least the past two years. Applicants must also hold a GED or graduated from high school prior to or with the class of 2020.
The deadline for all applications is June 25.
Scholarship criteria and applications are available on the Foundation’s website at owatonnafoundation.org/apply-for-a-scholarship or from Foundation Scholarship Coordinator Jill Holmes at 455-3059.