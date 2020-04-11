A dinner that is welcome and easily put together. This has been a very popular dinner for family groups and serves about 4.
Menu
Gelatin salad
Roast ham with pineapple
Potatoes au gratin
Buttered asparagus
Dinner rolls from a bakery
Bakery fresh spice cake
Gelatin Salad
1 package lime gelatin
1/4-1/2 cup shredded carrot
1/4-1/2 cup shredded celery
1/4 cup chopped bell pepper (red, yellow, or green)
Make the gelatin to package instructions. Stir in the vegetables and put it all in to an appropriate dish and refrigerate to firm up. Make a topping of 1/2 cup mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon lemon juice to serve over the salad.
Baked Ham
1 Boneless half ham
1 can crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon mustard powder
1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper
Mix the sugar, mustard powder, and salt and pepper with the crushed pineapple and rub it over the ham. Bake in a 350 degree oven until the center reaches 160 degrees in temperature.
When done cooking, tent and let the ham rest for 10-15 minutes before slicing. Spoon any pan juices over the slices, especially some pineapple.
Asparagus
1 pound fresh asparagus (or as much as you like)
1/4 cup unsalted butter
Salt to your taste
Trim stalks and rinse the spears well.
Bring about an inch of water to boil in a large skillet. Add the asparagus and boil 3-4 minutes.
Drain and add butter.
Serve hot. Personally, I consider asparagus to be finger food.
Potatoes Au Gratin
1 1/2 pound potatoes, peeled and sliced (use your favorite, I prefer golds)
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup milk
1/2 cup mild cheddar cheese, finely shredded
Salt to taste
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs
1/2 teaspoon your favorite dried herb
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon melted butter
Blanch the potatoes, drain and set aside.
In a sauce pan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter, then stir in the flour. Gently whip in the milk. When fully incorporated, add the salt and pepper and cheese and stir until smooth. Remove from the heat.
Mix the bread crumbs, herb, garlic powder, and 1 tablespoon of melted butter. Set aside.
Butter a medium casserole or baking pan. Coat the bottom with the cheese sauce and top with a layer of potatoes. Add more of the sauce on top with some more potatoes, and finish with the rest of the sauce. Spread the bread crumb mixture evenly over the top.
Cook in the oven at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes. The potatoes should be easily pierced with a tooth pick.
Serve hot.