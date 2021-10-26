FCC has launched a new program called Emergency Broadband Benefit. This new benefit program helps people pay up to $50 per month towards broadband internet services. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

A household is eligible for this new program if a member of the household meets one of the criteria:

• Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline.

• Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year.

• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

• Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

For more information on this program and participating providers please go to this link at the FCC website https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit

