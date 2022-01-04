The critically important role of health care workers has been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dedicated health care workers have saved thousands of lives in Minnesota. Will you join them? Now more than ever, Minnesota needs health care workers — in hospitals and clinics, in nursing homes and other senior care locations, in homes and workplaces of people with disabilities.
Many entry-level health care jobs can be started with no previous experience and many employers provide on the job training, helping people considering a career move get on track for future career growth in the health care field. Wages go up with additional training, certification and experience.
Health care employs 387,500 people in Minnesota and there is projected long-term demand for health care workers. Currently, there is extremely high demand for many types of health care workers — from entry level to highly specialized. Make a difference in the lives of others — and consider a health care career now.
The current big push is to train 1,000 new CNA’s in Minnesota in the month of January, Health Care Month. Gov. Tim Walz has designated funds to offset the funding for this training. In our area, the only training is at the Riverland campus in Albert Lea.
This 75-hour course develops skills, attitudes and knowledge essential for direct and supportive care in long-term care facilities. The class meets OBRA requirements and MN Board of Nursing standards. Skills are demonstrated in supervised laboratory environments. Enrollment is free.
Those interested in enrolling in the program can visit bit.ly/3FUhS8o.