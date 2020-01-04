The Roman god Janus had responsibility for beginnings and endings, gates, transitions, and time. Images of Janus usually show two faces, one looking back and one looking forward. This is a great image for the turning of the year. How often do we look back to evaluate the year that has been? What did we accomplish? Did we manage to reach our goals? Where did we fall short? Standing at the edge of time – between last year and this one, it’s good to reflect and review what has been.
It’s also possible to get caught up in an emotional response. I am one that would spend more time on my regrets, wallowing in sadness. Sometimes it is hard to even remember the good or even great things that happened. One goal that we set for 2019 was to take a February vacation. We happened to get in and out of Minnesota around snow storms and enjoyed a wonderful week in Savannah and Charleston. I came back filled with wonder and joy. I let that feeling get lost. Since I want to enter 2020 on the upside, I’m going to spend more than a little time thinking about what created joy.
This year is 2020. Every time I think or say it, I immediately see an eye chart that identifies 20/20 as perfect vision. Perfect. Looking forward for just a week or month, let alone the entire year, what does a perfect year look like? Isn’t that a lot of pressure?! Right now, I feel the pressure of my glasses on the bridge of my nose. Many, many of us don’t have perfect 20/20 vision. We grab “cheaters” from the drugstore in order to be able to read labels and newspapers. We succumb to the correction recommended and even required for driving. Getting to perfect requires some adjustment and correction. That doesn’t mean we get rose-colored glasses to give us a false set of perfect. It does mean that we accept some blurriness about “perfect.”
Looking out over the year ahead, I find this a time to set some goals. They are not resolutions. I’ve set some simple goals. Sometimes those goals seem like dreams that I may or may not be able to bring to reality. The 2020 perfection I will seek is to work towards the future and the newness it brings. In fact, I will seek out the new, especially when I’m stuck in a rut and everything seems just the same. I will do this because I’ve come to believe a couple of things. First, the Holy One calls us to be fully alive and at our best. That same One calls us to keep growing and deepening who we are in this relationship. Second, the Maker of All keeps creating, indeed “makes all things new.” (Rev. 21:5) And I join in singing with the Iona Community: “Behold, behold, I make all things new, beginning with you, and starting from today.”