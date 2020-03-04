Registration for Trips and Programs is Now Open!
• Treasure Island on Wednesday, March 18. Cost is $25 for ALP members or $40 for non-members. RSVP by March 13.
• The Bikinis at Day Trippers on Thursday, March 26. Cost is $48 for ALP members or $63 for non-members. RSVP by March 18.
Bunco
Bunco is now at WHSC! Upcoming dates:
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Monday, March 16
Tuesday, March 24
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Table tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. There were 20 players, 5 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Deb Decoux with 3,990 points. Second Place went to Bob Hardcopf with 3,490 points. Third Place went to Shirley Dahl with 3,190 points. Fourth Place went to Betty Mikeworth with 3,090 points. Fifth Place went to John Connor with 3,080 points. Yvonne Baker was the Fonzie Bear Winner. Betty Mikeworth made a 10 club bid. Bob Hardcopf made a 10 no trump bid.
“500” is played on Fridays from 8:40 a.m. to around 11:15 a.m. at West Hills Social Commons (formerly SeniorPlace.) Some players come as early as 8 a.m. to practice. The weekly cash pay backs and player donated treats, as well as the end-of-quarter prizes to the top three players, add to the fun. A total quarterly payback to the players was $125.00. All of this for a small fee of 50 cents to play. There is room for a maximum of the first 32 players who arrive before 8:40 a.m.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers! Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
The upcoming books are:
March 16- “Cape Ann” by Faith Sullivan
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
No bowling took place on this date. Play will resume March 6.
HyVee Bowling Monday, March 2, 2020
High games: Judy Johnson 169 +34, Dennis Branstad 206 +32, Chuck Newgard 204 +44, Sharon Allard 178 +41, Pat Jierle 124 +26, Earl Wheeler 154 +31 and Dave Linders 164 +30
Split Conversions: Kathy Gordon 5-7, Arlene Gleason 5-6 and 4-5, Janice Walker 3-10, Mike Dettmer 3-10, Judy Johnson 5-7, Jim Gasner 5-6, Dennis Branstad 5-7, Sue Srock 5-7 and Murray Srock 5-7
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Judy Johnson, Dave Linders and Dean Schroeder
2nd game: Chuck Newgard, Bill Lewison and Earl Wheeler
3rd game: Sharon Allard, Dennis Branstad and Judy Johnson
This session ended last week with a tie for the championship:
Rueben’s Raiders including Rueben Ebeling, Judy Johnson, Jim Gasner and Greg Louis
And Ten Down including Greg Posch, Jim Wolesky, Dave Linders and Willie Peterson
Congratulations to our Champs.
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome. If you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room, participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Cribbage Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
The women ruled this week, taking first, second, and third places! In first place was Sharon Hassing with 813, just squeaking by second place winner Diane L. Kaplan’s 811. And not too far behind was Annie Matzke’s third place 793. However, one of the gentlemen in the group did take honors for high hand of the day: Lowell Larson scored 21 points with a (7)-7-7-8-9. And, to Marvin Maas, long-time member of the Monday Afternoon Cribbage group, R.I.P.
AARP Safe Driver Classes
Refresher classes are 4 hours long. Cost is $19 for AARP members and $24 for non-AARP members.
Upcoming Refresher Classes:
Wednesday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 19 at 8:30 a.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuits Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric Anderson or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting seniordinersclub@semcac.org.