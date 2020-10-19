The I-29 Moo University webinar series continues with a presentation by Minnesota Extension Ag Business Management Specialist, Megan Roberts, on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The webinar will be live from noon to 1 p.m. and there is no registration.
This presentation will dive into what is and is not known about COID 19 government programs, including PPP forgiveness application changes, tax considerations, and the upcoming Dec. 11 CFAP 2 deadline.
Covid-19 brought farms many challenges, as well as several new governmental programs to decipher, from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP 1 and 2) and mandatory Families FIRST Act employee sick leave.
Megan Roberts is a University of Minnesota Extension educator in ag business management. She holds a bachelors and masters from the University of Minnesota and a doctorate from Texas A&M. Megan's roots in agriculture come from growing up on a dairy farm, and she currently resides on a hog and crop farm in southern Minnesota with her husband and son.
No registration is required. Producers can log on to the presentation at: https://z.umn.edu/I29_government_program_update
For more information contact I-29 Moo University collaborators: Fred Hall, ISU Extension at 712-737-4230: Jim Salfer, University of Minnesota at 320-203-6093: Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension at 608-882-5140 or Kim Clark, UNL Extension at 402-350-5003.