This week, I began returning to my office at church to work, just for 2-3 hours in the morning before returning home to work the rest of the day. My normal habit is to begin my day with prayer and a short reading from a daily devotional book. So, on Monday, when I got to the office, I picked up the book I’ve been using, and it opened to the last date I’d read. I was startled to see that the date was March 20th.
I suddenly realized just how long we’d all been living in the bubble of “not normal.” I know, we’re not “normal” yet. In fact, in some ways, life feels less normal than ever. As I reflected, I recognized, that from now on, life is going to be broken into two segments: life before pandemic, and life after pandemic. Then, and now.
There are those, I know, who long for a return to “normal.” They want things to go back to the way they were prior to every hearing of the virus, covid-19. There are those who wish we could push some kind of a cosmic “rewind” button, and go back to before the killing of George Floyd, and the anger that followed.
There are moments that I feel this way. I wish I could turn a blind eye to the brokenness of the world. But of course, we cannot undo what has been done. We can only learn, remember and move forward.
So, what have we learned since March 20th? I believe we’ve been reminded that human life is precious and is a gift.
For a period of weeks, the world around us did a complete pivot. People sacrificed. We went home and stayed there. We avoided contact. We moved much of our work online. We washed and sanitized and wore masks. We closed businesses. And we did this all for the common good. We did this because we were reminded that human life is precious and that we all play a role in protecting it.
And after George Floyd died, we were again reminded of the preciousness of life. And people protested, and marched, and chanted and sang, to name the unjust taking of precious life.
My hope for this time, when we emerge from “then” to “now,” is that we remember the preciousness of life. In the scriptures, it is written that “I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works that I know very well.” (Psalm 139:14)
The God who “wonderfully made you,” created every part of you with great intention. You were made for a purpose. And you were made to be Holy. And so were all of your sisters and brothers. Our task is to learn to see each other as God sees us. And our call is to live our lives that honor each other as gifts of God for the sake of the world.
We move from the old to the new, from pre-pandemic to post-pandemic, from “then” to “now.” May the new world we enter be one where we are constantly reminded of the wonderful gift of life we have been given, and let us let us always honor each other as creations of God, deserving of love.