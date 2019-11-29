SAINT PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College will host its annual Christmas in Christ Chapel worship services Dec. 5-8 on campus in Saint Peter, Minnesota. This year, Christmas in Christ Chapel’s theme is Love Beyond Borders. Over 350 students will lead the audience through the incarnation story in the gospel of Matthew, connecting us to God’s abundant and generous love and inspiring us to transcend borders that keep us divided from one another and from God’s reign of justice and compassion in our world.
Local students Andrew Peterson, Kjerstin Anderson, Brandon Guenther, Ryan Huxford, Bryce Knutson, and Tate Peterson from Owatonna will be included in the performance.
The evening performance on Saturday, Dec. 7 will be livestreamed online for free beginning at 7:30 p.m. central time. Visit gustavus.edu/ccc to learn more or watch the livestream. The 2018 Christmas in Chris Chapel service will also appear on public television stations throughout the country this holiday season. Check local listings.