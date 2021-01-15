As children develop and explore their environment, they are subject to a wide variety of injuries. Some of those injuries can be serious and even have life-changing effects. For instance, what may first seem like a simple ankle sprain could potentially impact their ability to balance as they grow older. The sooner your child receives physical therapy after an injury, the better chance they have at success. In Touch Physical Therapy offers the means for parents and caregivers to reduce the risk of injuries before an injury occurs and to treat them after an injury happens reducing the time needed to achieve a full recovery.
We all know that injuries are a part of life, but appropriate preparation and treatment, especially at a young age, can help minimize the severity of injuries that may impact development and adulthood. The pediatric population receives physical therapy for a range of injuries/problems from toe-walking to Osgood-Schlatter disease, and from ankle sprains to broken bones. Concussion injuries and post-concussion syndrome are also able to be treated by our physical therapists.
Your child may also be exercising less due to COVID-19, so it is even more important to seek physical therapy care to ensure a safe return to their previous activity level before they participate in sports and other activities. Physical therapists are able to utilize our skills to enhance a child’s balance, strength and mobility while decreasing pain. Even before COVID-19 our clinic took our sanitation procedures very seriously. Since COVID-19 we have taken further precautions as well and are able to accommodate every patient including providing telehealth services.
When our physical therapists provide a screening and an evaluation, we can identify problems and tailor a plan of care to meet the needs of your child. We strive to give individualized care that will prioritize your goals (for your child) and your child’s goals resulting in optimal outcomes for him/her. We are equipped to answer all of your questions and prepare you and your child with the tools and resources to succeed.
Don’t wait until an injury worsens, schedule a physical therapy appointment ASAP to discover any underlying deficits in strength, agility, or movement to improve outcomes. In Touch uses the latest technology including the Alter G treadmill and Aline insole system to promote the quickest recovery. In Touch Physical Therapy also offers consultations for orthotic fitting to ensure your child has the best support in their shoes whether playing at home or on the field. Proper postural alignment with the right fitting shoes is essential to play well and avoid further injuries down the line.
In Touch Physical Therapy offers specialized hands-on techniques, top of the line modalities, and exercises that are specific to the child’s needs. These treatments will reduce the time needed to achieve full recovery while providing helpful tips to avoid injuries in the future. Our skilled interventions have been proven to prevent or delay the need for surgery, allowing your child to spend more time participating in the activities they enjoy!