OWATONNA — Dufresne, Wayne & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. recently acquired the practice of fellow Ameriprise Financial Advisor, Brad Running in Owatonna. The acquisition comes after Running’s decision to retire from the industry.
“Dufresne, Wayne & Associates is pleased to grow and have the opportunity to work with the former clients of Mr. Running,” said Brandon Wayne, Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial. “We are deeply committed to serving the full range of their needs and providing an excellent client experience.”
Dufresne, Wayne & Associates offers a full suite of products and services and has a large team of talented professionals including 4 financial advisors and 6 staff members, including Nathan Gleason, Financial Planning Assistant, who has joined from Mr. Running’s practice.
As a private wealth advisory practice, Dufresne, Wayne & Associates provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Brandon Wayne at 507-444-0901 or visit their office at 1850 Austin Road, Suite 104, Owatonna, MN 55060.