The City of Owatonna’s Building Safety Department has been named the Building Department of the Year by the Association of Minnesota Building Officials (AMBO). The nominating committee and the AMBO board recommended Owatonna for the recognition. The award was presented to Owatonna Building Official Ken Beck and two of his staff at the Annual International Code Council Region III Institute in Chaska at AMBO’s annual meeting. The plaque presented to staff reads, “In recognition of dedication to Code Development and Education for building officials and building inspectors.” The experienced staff, led by Ken Beck ensures the community can feel confident that buildings in their jurisdiction are built conforming to today’s codes and standards. These efforts translate into improved public safety in the build environment.”
Owatonna was recommended for this award by Minnesota State Inspector Paul Heimkes. Mr. Heimkes travels in the area to inspect state projects. He experienced a great working relationship withi the Owatonna department and mentioned he heard nothing but positive comments about how knowledgeable and professional their staff was. Building Official Ken Beck provides the coaching and direction and as a team they work together very well according to Heimkes.
The same contractors that work in Owatonna also travel to surrounding communities and perform the same level of construction. Thus, the influence Owatonna has in enforcing the Minn. State Building Codes carries outside their jurisdiction to those areas to ensure uniformity in building safety. Owatonna citizens should know they are enforcing the rules equally and with due diligence to achieve the highest standard of construction allowed.
Owatonna’s Building Department with a staff of three inspectors (Ken Beck, Mark Schwanke and Larry Houn) and one permit technician (Jennifer Nelson) had oversight of 29 new single-family dwellings, 11 new duplexes including two multi-unit apartment buildings and 204 commercial projects varying from new manufacturing facilities to large additions and alterations. Owatonna prospered with slightly over $52,000,000 in construction value in 2019 and with the demand for more housing and the economy strong, commercial projects should see no signs of slowing down. Owatonna has strong diversified housing, manufacturing and commercial base which affords its citizens many opportunities to live the American dream within a midsize town environment. Beck says, “Communication with city leaders, contractors, the Chamber of Commerce and the citizens of Owatonna is the goal of this department. I appreciate the learning opportunities offered within the City and the support he and staff members receive from Mayor Kuntz, Council members, City Administrator Kris Busse, Community Development Director Troy Klecker and Jennifer Nelson, Administrative Technician. Thanks also to Sandra Rickerl, Administrative Technician who retired during 2019 after working 43 years in our department.”
Dr. Beth retires
After practicing optometry for 35 years in Owatonna, Dr. Beth Gilthvedt has retired. Her last day was this past Tuesday. Beth was recruited by Dr. John Muellerleile to join his practice. Some years later she took over Dr. John Schoen’s practice when he retired.
Support for police
yard signs available
Pictured with this column is a yard sign that is available to Owatonna citizens who wish to express their support of our Owatonna Police Department. The signs have been made available free to the public by two anonymous Owatonna citizens. They are available at the City Administration Office at West Hills. You are welcome to stop by and pick one up to proudly display on your property.
OPD warns of scam
The Owatonna Police Department warns Owatonna citizens of a scam that involves a person calling residents purporting to be with the Owatonna Police in an attempt to scam them out of money. In once instance, the victim was scammed out of several thousands of dollars when she received a call that her identity had been stolen and was being used for drug trafficking and money laundering in Texas. The victim was told the Social Security Administration, US Marshall’s and an Owatonna police officer were in route to arrest her if she didn’t put a large sum of money into a Bitcoin machine in Mankato. You are reminded that no government agency, police department or legitimate business will ask for bitcoin, money order, gift cards or other form of payment to avoid arrest and should throw up the first red flag that you’re being scammed. If you get these calls, hang up and notify the police department.
A police officer’s
work is never done
Back in 2012, I noted in this column that I had received a personal story from long-time Owatonna resident Tom Walsh telling me how an off-duty police officer came to his aid. Tom had hip surgery and wrote: “As part of recovery re-hab I walked, with aid of a cane, to the library from my home on South Street. My route on the way back took me by the Washington School playground at Grove and Broadway where four or five young lads were shooting baskets inside the fence. As I glanced at them in passing, the oldest/tallest among them, perhaps 14 or so, stopped and made a feeble imitation of my gait while saying to his friends, ‘Hey, look at old gimpy stumbling along there’. The others laughed as I paused and pointed my cane at the big boy and said, ‘Sonny, I’m not as frail as I may look and might easily chastise you if necessary.’ The boys picked up their ball and ran to the nearest gate in the fence back on Broadway. I continued my trek toward home quite aware that I was being pursued. As I proceeded up the hill on the Main Street side of the playground, a sidelong glance showed one of the younger boys picked up a five-foot-long fallen tree branch.
‘There was some traffic on Main at the moment and as I was turning to meet the lad swinging the stick, the first of three cars going east suddenly stopped, the door flew open and a young woman jumped out, ran across incoming traffic screaming at my assailants. She didn’t catch any, but sent them rapidly out of sight and without any comment to me, hurried back to her two kids in the car with traffic piling up behind. Her effort to assist me took no more than 10 seconds and as I continued on my way home, I pictured what she saw in the occurrence …an impaired old man beset by five unruly brats. Her spontaneous reaction helped me to the probable identity of an off-duty Owatonna police officer Sgt. Dee Vonwald, doing what comes naturally, off duty police work.”
Tom Walsh celebrated his 100th birthday this past year. He was a long time Owatonnan, a co-founder of the Owatonna airport, a pilot for Jostens and before returning to Owatonna was a New York City police officer.
Vet’s roundtables canceled through January
The board of directors of the Veteran’s Roundtables have made the decision to cancel all roundtable events in the fall services which runs September through January. Dick Baumer, board member, said, “The must vulnerable to the Covid 19 virus are folks in the upper age bracket which is our primary audience and would shy away from large groups. Should a drastic change for the better occur between now and then we would consider a limited fall schedule.”
Gifts to the school district
The Owatonna Public School Board has accepted with great appreciation the following gifts to the school district: Ammo brake lathe to OHS and pneumatic bumper jack for Owatonna Public Schools from House Auto Group, $70.00 from Daniel and Jennifer Buck for the clay target team.
Concerts in park
begin this week
An abbreviated “Concerts in Central Park” series begins next Thursday, July 9, at 7:00 p.m. Performing on Thursday will be “Generation Gap”, a contemporary rock group. Use proper distancing when attending.
July 4th memories
Today is the 4th of July, a celebration of the United States’ Independence. This holiday will be different this year. Due to the coronavirus there will be no gigantic Blooming Prairie July 4 celebration that normally includes a parade through town and other activities taking place in Blooming Prairie Central Park.
In Owatonna the day is just a regular holiday with not many organized activities taking place until the fireworks sponsored by the Early Edition Rotary Club will take place from the grandstand infield at the fairgrounds at sundown. The grandstand will not be open for use this year but the fireworks will be visible for those stationed in the south part of town.
July 4 was, at one time, filled with activities in Owatonna. Let’s take a look back, compliments of a column written in 1975 by ‘Lefty ‘ Ringhofer of the Owatonna People’s Press.
Lefty wrote about the July 4th celebration in 1929, which opened on the eve of the Fourth, with a Central Park band concert and street dance on North Cedar. “Firecrackers exploded and burst throughout the night, tossed by pranksters in stairways, at vehicles and under long dresses worn by milady.”
If there was a letup in noise it ended abruptly at sunrise when there was a 100-gun salute to Uncle Sam. A parade, chaired by Wilbur Smith was to begin at 10:00 a.m. with units marching from the fairgrounds to Central Park. Minot Brown and Mark Alexander were parade Marshalls, with units including costumed children, the Elks band, drum and bugle corps, a fire truck, s huge flag, National Guardsmen and Boy and Girl Scouts. And floats, about 40 of them, mostly new model cars decorated with colored crepe paper. New car exhibitors in 1929 were Williams Motor, C.E. Guthrie, Henry A. Hartwig, Harvey Loomis, C. Zamboni and sons, Lydon-Reynold’s Chevrolet, Service Garage, Biersdorf Garage and Steele County Motor Sales. The entire parade was heralded as an industrial, civic, military and patriotic expression.
In 1929, post-parade activities centered on platforms erected on street corners at Cedar and Pearl and West Bridge along with Central Park, the theaters and dance halls. On the stage at the Metropolitan Theater there was instrumental and vocal music along with dancing by the Buchanan Hawaiians troop, followed by the operating performance of a talking movie, “Lucky Me” starring George Jessel.
Moving to 1975
Although I don’t remember it, there was a July 4 parade in 1975 in Owatonna when Lefty wrote his column. It was organized by Bea Natzel and consisted of three divisions with 50 floats, color guards, bands, dignitaries, civic and service club representatives, clowns, Scouts, antiques etc.
I can remember when I first came to town that Bob Evans accompanied by Carl Souvie shot fireworks at the Country Club. When that show was over, they rushed to the fairgrounds to shoot the fireworks for the benefit of Owatonna citizens.
Today
As mentioned earlier, there will be a fireworks display at the fairgrounds tonight. They will be set off in the grandstand infield, however the grandstand will be closed due to the Coronavirus.. Fireworks will have to be observed from outside the grandstand. The fireworks are sponsored by the Early Edition Rotary Club and funds are collected to pay for next year’s display. If you wish to contribute, send checks to the Chamber of Commerce in Owatonna marked “Fireworks Display”.
Help needed by
OHS HOF committee
The Owatonna High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee would like to hear from surviving family representatives of the honored Teams of Distinction that will be honored this year at the induction ceremony. Five teams will receive the 2020 inaugural (25th year) OHS Teams of Distinction recognition including 1950 Boys Track and Field, 1954 Wrestling, 1974 Boys Baseball, 1976 Girls Track and Field and 1989 Boys Basketball Team. Surviving family members should contact committee member Scott Seykora at 507-213-0913 or e-mail the committee at ohsathletichof@gmail.com with contact information.
Dairy Days a success
There were good crowds this past weekend at the first annual “Dairy Days” event held at the fairgrounds and sponsored by the Steele County ADA. As far as I could determine, people were yearning to partake of typical fair foods. The lineup of vendors in front of the grandstand reminded one of what it looked like at the fair. Especially popular was the Tom Thumb Donut stand. When I drove through the fairgrounds late Sunday night, most food stands had buttoned up for the day, but the line of donut lovers continued to stretch onto Elm Street. Earlier in the day, I observed that there weren’t face masks being worn by most folks, which was a preview of what the fair would have looked like had it not been canceled for this year. Incidentally still no word on whether or not the Mower County Fair in Austin and the Dakota County Fair have been canceled.
Joke of the week
Ole and Sven were paging through da Sears catalogue and admiring all the bootiful models. Ole said, “Haf you seen da perdy girls in dis catalog?” Sven replied, “Ya. Dey sure are bootiful an just look at da prices!” Ole looked wide eyed and said, “Yumpin yimminy! Dey ain’t very expensive. At dees prices I’m buying me vun…maybe two.” Sven smiled, patted Ole on the back and said, “By gollie Ole, if’s she’s as purdy as she looks in da catalog, I vill get vun too!” Three weeks later Sven came by and asked Ole, “Did ya ever git dat girl you ordered from da Sears catalog?” Ole replied, “No, but it von’t be long now, her clothes came yesterday!”