DES MOINES — Riley Arthur of Ellendale was awarded the $5,000 Branstad-Reynolds Agriculture Scholarship through the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA) during the Iowa State Fair Sale of Champions on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Riley’s parents are Bill and Vicki Arthur.
“IFAA established the Winner’s Circle Scholarship Program in 1990 to provide incentives for college-bound youth seeking post-secondary education in an area of agriculture,” said Lexi Delaney of Ames, who chairs the IFAA Scholarship Committee. Over $187,000 were awarded in scholarships to 105 youth this year by IFAA.
IFAA is a non-profit organization founded in 1988. It is comprised of agricultural enthusiasts dedicated to encouraging 4-H and FFA livestock, poultry and agriculture project members to pursue Ag-related careers. IFAA founders recognized that Iowa’s young people are the future of agriculture in Iowa and that an important way to support and retain Iowa’s future Ag- leaders is to provide financial support to those young people interested in Ag-careers.