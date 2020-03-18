Exchange Club of Owatonna announces February Students of the Month

OWATONNA — The Exchange Club of Owatonna named Emily Maine and Shannon Smith at February’s Youth of the Month for 2020.
Emily Maine is the daughter of Doug and Ann Maine. During her High School years, she has been active in Track and Field, Link crew and in the Math League. She works at the Lava Burger in Owatonna. Emily will be going to the University of Minnesota, Duluth next year. Her major is still undecided.
Shannon Smith is the daughter of Shawn and Karen Smith. Shannon is very active in music. She is in Orchestra, Choir, the Carolers and is a song leader in her church. She also enjoys sports such as Volleyball and Track and Field. She has also been involved in the Camp Shiloh Dish Crew throughout high school. She is looking to major in Physical Therapy or Physician’s Assistant.
The Exchange Club of Owatonna Youth of the Month is one of the most popular Exchange youth projects and recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership.