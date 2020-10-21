The Steele County Historical Society will host their Holiday Lights Cruise starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. For a donation of $10 to the Historical Society, travelers can purchase a map at the History Center, Tri M Graphics, and Kottke Jewelry as well as Prairie Home, Blooming Prairie and Steve’s Meat and Lerberg Foods, Ellendale, and tour the holiday light displays. This marks the opening night of many exterior lighted homes of Steele County bringing in winter’s festive holiday season.
Anyone interested in including their home on the tour may call SCHS at 507-451-1420; deadline to sign-up is November 9.