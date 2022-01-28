Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the cast for its spring production of “Something Rotten!” Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick.
Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
Jeffrey Jackson is the director with Kathy Purdie the technical director.
The cast includes:
Tim Van Gelder as Shakespeare
Patrick McColley as Nick
Cody Jensen as Nigel
Jamie Jennissen as Bea
Courtney Kryzer as Portia
Heather Burke as Nostradamus
Zackery Knapton as Brother Jeremiah
Mark Place as Lord Clapham
William Wood as Skylock
Maggie Jones as Minstrel
Ensemble and dancers will be: Alexis Ayers, Amber Holven, Bin Huang, Curt Jorgensen, Diane Skala, Dianne Suarez, Elijah Ayers, Gail Zollner, Gaylene Steckelberg, Holly Jorgensen, Kathryn Falrey, Michaela Shaw, Mystique Deegan, Nathan Black, Theresa Scheidt, and Vidette Ostermeier.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on April 24 and May 1.
Tickets will be available online at www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org/buy-tickets/ and at Tri M Graphics for members April 2 and the public on April 9. Phone-in orders at the LTO Box Office (507-451-0764) start April 18 with walk in availability April 21-23 and 28-May 1. Adult ticket price is $17; student ticket price is $14.
Something Rotten! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com