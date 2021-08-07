The Steele County Free Fair, Minnesota's biggest county fair which takes place Aug. 17-22, will feature entertainment of all kinds on its outdoor stages.
The United Prairie Bank Stage in Fair Square Park, the Elmer Reseland Stage at KRFO Town Square and the Village Stage in the Village of Yesteryear will feature free entertainment each afternoon and evening throughout the fair. The Steele County Free Fair will honor our veterans at the flag raising ceremony in Fair Square Park at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 to officially “Bring Back the Fun in 2021.”
United Prairie Bank Stage
The United Prairie Bank Stage will feature entertainment starting on Tuesday with the Owatonna Community Band followed by the reunion of the Fabulous Love Handles. Wednesday will feature Owatonna’s own Tim Sigler Band and Thursday evening the ever-popular Whitesidewalls will entertain with music of the '50s and '60s. Friday evening Walter’s Wheelhouse, featuring Steele County’s own Janelle Prokepec Kendall, will delight fairgoers and Saturday evening Transit Authority will recreate the sounds of Chicago. Sunday afternoon entertainment will feature country music by Mason Dixon Line and, later that afternoon, Branded. The Owatonna High School Football/Cheerleader team rally will wrap up the entertainment on this stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, Aug. 22.
Elmer Reseland Stage
The Elmer Reseland Stage in KRFO Town Square will provide entertainment for children and adults alike. The Moogician will be returning with three shows of magic, juggling and comedy daily. Sing and dance with the Dollipops Tuesday through Thursday and be amazed by comic magician Jerry Frasier Friday through Sunday. KRFO will be bringing back its own version of the classic game show Deal or No Deal Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2:15 p.m. The Amateur Talent Show, sponsored by the Owatonna People’s Press, will be Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Home Town Credit Union and RE/MAX brings Jurassic Kingdom to the Elmer Reseland Stage for three shows daily. Jurassic Kingdom features life size dinosaur puppets Blue, their new dinosaur; Terry, the talking, comical Pterodactyl; Jack, their 2-month-old Brontosaurus; Sarah, their newborn Triceratops; Lucy, their 5-year-old full-grown Velociraptor; and Sparky, a 2-year-old T-Rex.
The American Dairy Association and the Southwest Dairy Farmers brings the Mobile Dairy Classroom. The Mobile Dairy Classroom features a 32-foot classroom featuring a fully operational milking parlor. The classroom carries a live cow, milking equipment and highly trained instructor for the presentation.
KRFO Town Square is also home to The Kid’s Zone where a variety of activities, including a giant coloring mural and playground, can be enjoyed by children while adults watch their children play from the comfort of the picnic tables.
Enjoy a ride around the east side of the fairgrounds on the trackless, beautifully crafted replica of an old-fashioned steam engine. The Northwest Express Railroad is sponsored by House Chevrolet of Owatonna.