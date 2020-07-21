Although there will not be a state fair this year, that is not stopping the Minnesota FFA Foundation from coming together to celebrate the positive impact that Agricultural Education and the FFA are having on the more than 35,000 youth in Minnesota classrooms. The Minnesota FFA Foundation Telethon – The Great Minnesota Give Together will be held Sept. 1 from 4-8 p.m. The telethon will highlight student and program success through each of the eight regions of the state.
“Agricultural Education is vital in providing students an opportunity to not only grow their awareness of agriculture but to develop the skills needed to pursue careers in agriculture and to be leaders in their local communities,” said Val Aarsvold, Minnesota FFA Foundation executive director. “As soon as we realized that we wouldn’t be celebrating student success at the Minnesota State Fair, members of the Minnesota FFA Foundation Board of Trustees set to work on planning an event that would provide an opportunity to highlight the success and talent of our students.”
The four-hour telethon will include messages and performance from students, teachers and the agricultural community throughout Minnesota. In addition to showcasing the important role that agricultural education programs play, it serves another equally important role, that of providing an opportunity for individuals and businesses to support life-changing programs through a donation to the Minnesota FFA Foundation. Thank you gifts will be provided to those who donate.
Sponsorship opportunities are available to expose businesses and organizations to thousands of FFA members and supporters. For more information on levels of sponsorship and the recognition included contact Val Aarsvold at 507-534-0188.