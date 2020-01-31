Thank you to Owatonna and the surrounding communities for supporting the Jan. 8 and 9 Red Cross Blood Drive at the Owatonna Armory, a new location. A total of 134 units were collected: 76 on the first day, 58 on the second day. It was helped along by the numerous walk-ins which are always appreciated. However, it is easy to make appointments at REDCROSSBLOOD.org and to complete the RapidPass to avoid extended wait time. The next drive is March 4-5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and March 6 from 9-2 p.m.
We thank the VFW and Cash-Wise for food contributions. Also, Kwik Trip on Oak and the local radio stations for on air reminders and the Owatonna People’s Press for print reminders.
The Elks volunteers who helped with set-up and take-down included Dean Fretheim, Rich Granowski, Lyn Christofferson, Clyde Christofferson, Gene Kispert, Lowell Larson, Ron Wolf, and Tom Bonacci. Also, thank you to the many volunteers working to assist the Red Cross during the drive.