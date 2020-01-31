Owatonna Curling Club honors Volunteer of the Year

OWATONNA — Owatonna Curling Club honors Jeremiah Kasten, US Curling Association’s 2019 Volunteer of the Year, at 6:30pm during an open house February 8, 2020 from 4-7pm.
The United States Curling Association Volunteer of the Year Award was established in 2012 to provide recognition for the work that curlers throughout the nation do to advance curling on the club level. Each year, one volunteer is selected from country-wide nominees as the volunteer of the year. A short list of Kasten’s volunteer activities at the Owatonna Curling Club include starting the junior curling instruction program, sharing curling with the community, preparing and maintaining the ice playing surface, and leading the construction of our brand-new warm room.
“Jeremiah Kasten, already quite active within the club, takes on a host of responsibilities beyond anything I’ve seen in my 16 years at Owatonna or, in fact, witnessed from any volunteer in the 46 years since I first slid a stone down the ice,” said Kent Arrell, Owatonna board member. When asked about Kasten’s contributions, club president Ryan Claussen responded, “Jeremiah is always the first volunteer, always has an idea to improve the club, and always ready with a helping hand.”
Most recently Kasten lead the demolition of the 40-year-old warm room and construction of a new structure for our members. This multiyear effort includes an expanded social area, changing rooms, a food preparation area, and, in Phase 2, new bathrooms. This work was made possible through a grant from the Owatonna Foundation.
The open house honoring Kasten will take place in the new warm room facility. The public is welcome to tour the new facility, learn about curling, watch a curling match, and try throwing a few curling stones.
