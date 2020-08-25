Bingo at the park
Join us for Bingo at Jaycee Park on Fridays at 1 p.m. We ask that you prepay for a $10 dollar credit by calling Dani Bakken at 507-774-7110. Cards are .50 with a max of 2 cards. Dani will subtract the .50 or $1 out of that $10 when we are done on Friday. We will be playing for a gift card! Please let us know if you have any questions.
Games at the Park
We will start offering games at Jaycee park on Mondays at 1 p.m. We will rotate between games such as Scattagories, Yahtzee or trivia. If you have a game that you want to play please let Dani know.
Bunco at the park
We will be starting Bunco on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Jaycee park. Please register by calling (507-774-7110) or Emailing (Danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us). Please bring your own pen or pencil.