Mohs Contracting of Owatonna received a Building Excellence Award from the Structural Insulated Panel Association (SIPA). Each year, the Building Excellence Awards recognize the most energy efficient, sustainable, and unique buildings constructed with structural insulated panels (SIPs). The competition allows SIPA members to showcase their best work while demonstrating the design flexibility and energy efficiency possible with SIP construction. The awards were presented at the SIPA annual meeting earlier this year.
In the Commercial Buildings over 10,000 sq. ft. division, Mohs received a runner-up award for their new office and shop. This facility used 8-inch EPS SIP wall panels.
The structural insulated panels were manufactured by Energy Panel Structures, (EPS), a company headquartered in Graettinger, Iowa known for a diverse market of products including structural insulated panel systems, residential, agricultural, commercial and cold storage buildings.