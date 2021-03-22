Owatonna's Revol Greens, the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America, announced an innovation earlier this year with the rollout of a proprietary plant-based organic nutrient source that marks the next step in a nationwide organic greenhouse program.
A first in the lettuce industry for both field and greenhouse environments, the newly developed organic fertilizer is behind Revol's new line of USDA certified organic lettuces.
"The path to organic is a natural evolution for Revol Greens," says CEO Mark Schulze, CEO at Revol Greens. "Our high technology facilities are designed to optimize Mother Nature while eliminating the need for pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. The plant-based, natural fertilizer developed by our research and development team is an extension of our goal to provide the healthiest, most natural leafy greens to our customers. We're proud of this significant innovation for our industry and our ability to expand more of our heathy leafy green products made from our Grown Clean and Green process to American tables."
Considering the risks of food-borne illnesses associated with animal byproducts, Revol landed on a new organic solution to further enhance the safety and integrity of its packaged lettuce. As with all Revol Greens products, the new plant powered nutrient source and organic line are non-GMO.
"This new organic nutrient source means that our lettuce is fed by plants. We've devoted years of research and testing to perfect this solution," said Marc Vergeldt, Revol Greens' director of Research and Development. "We are the first grower – indoor or outdoor – to use such a source at scale."
Unlike organic and conventional outdoor grown "triple washed" lettuce, no chemical cleaning or chlorine is used in Revol's organic packaging process. From seed to packaging, no human hands touch Revol Greens' baby lettuces or greens, which further mitigates the spread of contaminants.
Consumer interest in plant-based foods is at an all-time high, which further inspired the choice for Revol Greens to pursue an organic nutrient source. Recent U.S. retail sales data shows plant-based foods have outpaced total food sales during the pandemic, up 90% year-over-year.