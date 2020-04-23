OWATONNA — The Steele County Board of Commissioners on April 23, 2020 approved a one-time temporary abatement of the penalties for late property tax payments for the first half of the 2020 property taxes. This will extend the date that late payment penalties begin to accrue from May 16 through July 15, 2020.
Payments for the first half property taxes are due May 15. Steele County recognizes not all individual and business property owners are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 in Steele County. Those who are able to make their first-half property tax payments by May 15th are encouraged to do so.
Those who are experiencing hardship, the first half of the 2020 property taxes due May 15 will not accrue late payment penalties for payments, including partial payments, made between May 16 through July 15. After July 15, penalties will apply.
Copy of the Resolution can be found at http://cms2.revize.com/revize/steelecountynew/2020%20Property%20Tax%20Relief%20Resolution%2020200423.pdf