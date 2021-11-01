Professional storyteller Pati Kachel will be featured at the Thursday, Nov. 4 meeting of the Woman’s Club of Owatonna. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1305 Lincoln Ave.
President Joyce Hansel invites those interested to attend.
Katchel’s program is “A Patchwork Quilt of Heartwarming Stories.” She will create a colorful crazy quilt of humorous and heartwarming memories of people and places that have been woven into the fabric of her life.
She lives in Shoreview and is an employee of The Parable Fund, a non-profit Christian organization whose mission it is to educate, encourage, enrich and entertain audiences through storytelling programs. She is a cancer survivor and decided in 2009 after she was cancer free to do what she truly loves – tell stories.
Many of the quilts she will use in her presentation have been sewn and quilted by members of her family and show her Norwegian and German heritage. Over the years she has been showcased in the Midwest, including presentations at Trinity and St. John in Owatonna, as well as from Pittsburgh to Seattle. She has also performed in Canada, the Netherlands, Ireland and Germany.
Greeters will be Joanne Lockner and Gloria Sabin. The tea committee is being chaired by Connie Ruth. Members are Pat Arnesen, Diane Englestad, Nancy Felber, Kathy Flint and Karen Kanne.