The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Minnesota (NAMI) offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. African-American, LGBTQ and BIPOC community-focused groups are also offered. Led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. Find a complete listing of group meetings and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Support Groups” or visit tinyurl.com/5ntuu7tv.
NAMI offers free online mental health support
