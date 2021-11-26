It has been less than a year since Julia Anhorn decided to take the war on hunger into her own hands, and thanks to the help of her mother, Cindy, and a variety of generous donors, customers and local organizations, she is undoubtedly making an impact.
This past spring, Julia went to her mother saying they needed to sell their famous banana bread to make sure her classmates would no longer go without snacks at school. Throughout the summer, the Anhorn ladies continued to bake and sell nearly 200 mini loaves of banana bread, resulting in a donation of $265 worth of healthy snacks for students and $715 “leftover funds” for the school district to continue to replenish the snacks.
This month, the Owatonna VFW graciously allowed Julia to use their kitchen for a “drive thru” banana bread sale. This time around, Julia wanted to donate to The Giving Tree — a fundraiser through Medford Public Schools that helps families in need with gifts for their children for Christmas. Cindy said all of their baking supplies were donated by various people in the community and Julia was anxious to get to smashing the bananas as soon as possible.
“She was at it again in full force,” Cindy said of her 11-year-old daughter, who helped bake up 112 loaves of banana bread on Nov. 20. Kitchen helpers included Mary Boettger and Angela Dolan, as well as Dolan’s three daughters. Medford teacher Kristi Hiatt was also one of Julia’s kitchen aids.
The sale generated a total of $806, and combined with monetary donations collected before the sales Julia’s fundraiser was able to donate $1,081 for The Giving Tree.
Between Julia’s two banana bread fundraisers, she has donated more than $2,500 to benefit her fellow classmates in Medford.
But what will the young, generous heart do next?
“People are already asking for more bread and Julia’s little brain is tossing around ideas on what to do next,” Cindy said. “She thinks ‘school’ to benefit the kids, families and teacher in anyway … I guess we will see what she comes up with next.”
While Cindy continues to beam with pride over the love her daughter continues to show for those around her, she said it is the entire community that allows Julia’s fundraisers to continue to be successful.
“The generosity of our area communities means so much and is greatly appreciated,” Cindy said. “What it means to the children this Christmas — that’s what it’s all about. To see joy in their faces makes it worth it.”