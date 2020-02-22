The following menus and recipes are among the most requested from over fifty years of catering dinners to various groups. They are typically for 4 diners, but can be easily expanded by simple ingredient multiplying.
Menu 1
Lettuce and tomato salad
Meatloaf
Oven fried potatoes with ginger carrots
Fresh apple crisp
Lettuce and Tomato Salad
3 cups iceberg lettuce
1 cup red leaf lettuce
1/2 cup roma tomatoes, chopped and seeded
Salt and pepper to taste
Mayonnaise
Rinse and dry the lettuce and tear in to bite size pieces. Trim and de-seed the tomatoes and chop them up. Mix everything and dampen lightly with mayonnaise and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately after dressing.
Meatloaf
This is just one of a multitude of meat loaf recipes. It is simple, tasty and a winner.
1 pound lean ground beef
1/2 pound mild pork sausage
1 egg, well beaten
1/2 cup bread or cracker crumbs
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 strips smoky bacon
• Mix meats lightly, but thoroughly.
• Add egg, onion, crumbs, sauce, salt and pepper.
• Pack in to a loaf pan and top with the bacon strips.
• Bake in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven until center reaches 165-170 degrees (about 45 minutes).
• About halfway through baking, pour out any built up liquid.
• Let the finished loaf rest 15-20 minutes before slicing and serving.
Oven Fried Potatoes
Vary the quantity depending on how hungry the diners might be,
3 cups potatoes of choice (I prefer Yukon Gold)
1/4 cup vegetable oil
About 1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning
• Peel and slice enough potatoes for the quantity of diners. Slices should be about 1/4 inch thick.
• Heat up the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Toss the sliced potatoes with the vegetable oil, coating them well. Then sprinkle with some lemon pepper seasoning.
• Toss the potatoes on to a low rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Bake until they begin to tan, then carefully turn them over and continue baking until tanned on the other side.
Ginger Carrots
1 1/2 cups carrots, cut in to 1/4 inch coins
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
2-3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
• In a sauce pan, put the carrots and cover with water. Bring to a boil and simmer until just beginning to tenderize.
• Drain and add the butter and ginger and ginger to glaze the carrots over low heat. Serve hot.
Fresh Apple Crisp
Good with just about any meal, including breakfast.
4 pounds apples, peeled and sliced
3-4 tablespoons sugar (to your taste)
1 ounce lemon juice
Mix the apples, sugar and lemon juice as soon as the slicing is done.
Topping:
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
2/3 cup all purpose flour
1/3 cup quick cooking oats
3/4 cup brown sugar
Combine topping ingredients and mix until crumbly.
• Heat up the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Lightly butter a 9x13 baking pan. Spread the apples evenly in the pan and top with the topping.
• Bake 45-50 minutes.
• Serve warm with whipped cream, though it is also good at room temperature all by itself.
Use a combination of tart and sweet apples.
This meal could go well with any fresh rolls or sliced bread and butter. Gravy is not a welcome addition to the meatloaf, and never use ketchup. Let the flavor of the quality ingredients dominate.