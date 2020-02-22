The following menus and recipes are among the most requested from over fifty years of catering dinners to various groups. They are typically for 4 diners, but can be easily expanded by simple ingredient multiplying. 

Menu 1

Lettuce and tomato salad

Meatloaf

Oven fried potatoes with ginger carrots

Fresh apple crisp

Lettuce and Tomato Salad

3 cups iceberg lettuce

1 cup red leaf lettuce

1/2 cup roma tomatoes, chopped and seeded

Salt and pepper to taste

Mayonnaise

Rinse and dry the lettuce and tear in to bite size pieces. Trim and de-seed the tomatoes and chop them up. Mix everything and dampen lightly with mayonnaise and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately after dressing.

Meatloaf

This is just one of a multitude of meat loaf recipes. It is simple, tasty and a winner.

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 pound mild pork sausage

1 egg, well beaten

1/2 cup bread or cracker crumbs

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup onion, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 strips smoky bacon

• Mix meats lightly, but thoroughly.

• Add egg, onion, crumbs, sauce, salt and pepper.

• Pack in to a loaf pan and top with the bacon strips.

• Bake in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven until center reaches 165-170 degrees (about 45 minutes).

• About halfway through baking, pour out any built up liquid.

• Let the finished loaf rest 15-20 minutes before slicing and serving.

Oven Fried Potatoes

Vary the quantity depending on how hungry the diners might be,

3 cups potatoes of choice (I prefer Yukon Gold)

1/4 cup vegetable oil

About 1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning

• Peel and slice enough potatoes for the quantity of diners. Slices should be about 1/4 inch thick.

• Heat up the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Toss the sliced potatoes with the vegetable oil, coating them well. Then sprinkle with some lemon pepper seasoning. 

• Toss the potatoes on to a low rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Bake until they begin to tan, then carefully turn them over and continue baking until tanned on the other side. 

Ginger Carrots

1 1/2 cups carrots, cut in to 1/4 inch coins

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

2-3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

• In a sauce pan, put the carrots and cover with water. Bring to a boil and simmer until just beginning to tenderize. 

• Drain and add the butter and ginger and ginger to glaze the carrots over low heat. Serve hot.

Fresh Apple Crisp

Good with just about any meal, including breakfast.

4 pounds apples, peeled and sliced

3-4 tablespoons sugar (to your taste)

1 ounce lemon juice

Mix the apples, sugar and lemon juice as soon as the slicing is done.

Topping:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cup all purpose flour

1/3 cup quick cooking oats

3/4 cup brown sugar

Combine topping ingredients and mix until crumbly.

• Heat up the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. 

• Lightly butter a 9x13 baking pan. Spread the apples evenly in the pan and top with the topping. 

• Bake 45-50 minutes.

• Serve warm with whipped cream, though it is also good at room temperature all by itself. 

Use a combination of tart and sweet apples.

This meal could go well with any fresh rolls or sliced bread and butter. Gravy is not a welcome addition to the meatloaf, and never use ketchup. Let the flavor of the quality ingredients dominate. 

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

