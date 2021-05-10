The next meeting of the May Heritage Quilt Guild will be held at 7 p.m., May 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 512 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&