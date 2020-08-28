The monthly membership meeting of the Owatonna RC Modelers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the Robert and Corinne Reul Memorial Field, located at 4546 S.W. 43rd Ave., Owatonna.
The meeting will discuss the Fun Fly held on Aug. 29 and the rest of the year end activities.
Anyone interested in aviation and R/C aircraft (fixed wing, helicopters or gliders) are welcome to attend club meetings and to stop at the field to observe flying activities anytime the gate is open. Dates for all scheduled events are shown on the Owatonna RC Modelers web site-www.owatonna-rc-modelers.com/calendar/default.html and there is no cost to spectators.
The Owatonna RC Modelers Club is a “Gold” AMA Leader Club for 2020.