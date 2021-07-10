Starting in July, our church is embarking on a summer of love, and no, not the 1960s version!
1 John 4:8 says, “Whoever does not love does not know God, for God is love.” I have felt that with all that has been happening in the last year maybe we need a re-boot on what it means to love like God loves us. During this time, Owatonna United Methodist will be looking at the different ways we can love God and the people around us by following the example and teaching of Jesus. So maybe we will embrace a little of our inner hippie!
Love of community will be the focus on July 18 seen through the eyes of the disciples and a young boy’s willingness to share what he had, as told in John 6:13 the feeding of the 5,000.
The feeding of the 5,000 is one of the signs in the gospel of John that witnesses to the identity of Jesus. Apart from the resurrection, it is the only miracle or sign that is found in all four gospels. The story is an example of the table fellowship that was at the center of Jesus’ ministry. Jesus invites the crowd to break bread with him. While Jesus could have performed this sign by himself, he chooses to use this as an example to others.
The disciples, though doubtful at first, witness the boy’s generosity and the way Jesus transforms that generous, though small gift into something much greater. In asking the disciples to gather up the leftover bread, Jesus both emphasizes the miracle that has taken place and invites them to participate in the community of table fellowship. They become participants in Jesus’ work of serving and feeding.
So, how is God calling you to use your resources and gifts to build and serve the greater community? When we work together incredible things can happen. Through the generosity and the gifts of the community, the crowd is fed. We witness to the identity of Jesus by serving the community in mission. When we share our gifts, we strengthen and build a loving community. We also claim our own identity as people who belong to Jesus’ community. We live in our hometown, but we also are Christ’s community.
A community characterized not as insiders and outsiders but, first and foremost, by what it has received, the grace of Jesus Christ and secondarily by the way it witnesses to that grace by serving others. It is important for us to recognize that Jesus understood attending to basic physical needs as a tangible sign of God’s grace.
When we help feed the hungry, giving to Pathways, Rachel’s light, the Hospitality House and driving for Meals on Wheels are just a few examples of how we witness God’s grace. When we are the hands and feet of Christ, we continue his mission here on earth. And that my friends is meaning of love.
Have a blessed summer.