Local students attend Camp Enterprise retreat

OWATONNA — Owatonna High School students Ibra Roble and Ethan Hunt were sponsored by the Owatonna Rotary Clubs to attend Camp Enterprise Nov. 7-9. Camp Enterprise is held at YMCA Camp Ihduhapi in Loretto, Minnesota and is conducted by Minnesota Rotary Club business leaders and entrepreneurs. The camp is a three-day retreat designed to introduce students to the free enterprise system and encourage entrepreneurship and ethical business practices. The camp is attended by high school students from Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Ibra Roble is a Junior at OHS. He is involved in swimming and track and field and has an interest in attending college with a focus on business following high school.
Ethan Hunt is a Junior at OHS. He is involved in soccer, track and field, and music, and he is employed at Hy-Vee. Ethan is planning to go on a two-year mission trip after high school, followed by attending college.
Roble and Hunt spoke to local Rotarians about their experience at Camp Enterprise during the Early Edition Rotary Club meeting on Nov. 13 and the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club’s Nov. 18 luncheon.