Federated Insurance employees donated more than $370,000 in the annual United Way campaign.
Nearly 2,000 employees contributed more than $280,000 to their local United Way and the corporation made a $98,350 contribution. More than $300,000 will stay in Steele County to help fund critical programs, according to Federated Insurance.
Federated employees volunteer to serve as coordinators who help facilitate the annual campaign at Federated. They assist with educating coworkers, raising awareness for the United Way programs and coordinating the distribution and collection of donor forms, according to Federated.