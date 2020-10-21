Knights of Columbus all over Minnesota will be distributing nearly 3,000 coats for kids to their partners in COVID safe distributions on or around Saturday, Oct. 24.
Coats for Kids are funded by donations. 20 Minnesota Knights of Columbus councils will distribute 2982 warm coats worthy over $62,000 to children in need, most of which will be given away in one morning. Locally, they will be distributing coats at Community Pathways of Steel County in Owatonna on Saturday, Oct. 24 beginning at 10 a.m.
“Coats for Kids perfectly represents the Knights’ No Neighbor Left Behind Initiative,” said Minnesota State Deputy Dave Whatmuff. “We are Knights of Charity and will do whatever we can to find and help those less fortunate, especially when things are tough – as they are now.”
“We give these gifts of warmth – gifts that keep giving every time they are worn – because every child is made in the image and likeness of our God. Our Faith in this God who loves us compels us to action to help those in need. We act because we must,” added Whatmuff.
Coats for Kids co-chairman Patrick Farrelly explained, “We want to do something positive together to respond to this pandemic. Our Councils want to help and we know the need for coats is larger than ever because so many are out of work. Families will need coats as soon as the cold weather is upon us. Our national organization is helping us step into the breach to help families in need. This is also a great way to honor our founder, Father McGivney, who will be beatified October 31.”
Distributions are not open to the public. Arrangements are being made to partner with school counselors, catechist and others to identify and get coats to needy kids.