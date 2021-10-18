Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Oct 19
NAMI Online Suicide Prevention Class for Ag Communities • 1-2:30 p.m., For rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. Call 651-645-2948 for more info.
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Oct 20
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Red Cross blood drive • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna.
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Annex, 635 Florence Ave, Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Movie Night at Trinity • 6:30-8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Bring your blankets, pillows and/or even lawn chairs to make yourself comfortable in the Fellowship Hall. Come as a family and enjoy the movie “Up”. Popcorn will be served. Pop is available in the pop machine. Come early for Tailgate at Trinity (Go Huskies!) in the Trinity parking lot, 5-7 p.m., with food trucks: TNT Eats and MM Concessions and Mini Donuts
Thursday, Oct 21
Red Cross blood drive • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lowe’s, 1280 21st Ave N, Owatonna.
The Marvelous Wonderettes • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts!
Friday, Oct 22
The Marvelous Wonderettes • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts!
Saturday, Oct 23
Owatonna Farmer’s Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Merry Market craft and vendor show • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Steele County Humane Society to host a wide variety of crafters and vendors in tome for holiday shopping
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
The Space Force • 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Come hear pre-Malone-era-classic-sing-alongs by artists such as the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Buffalo Springfield, the Band, Tom Petty, John Denver, Johnny Cash, and more.
BINGO for the Wish Tree • 2:30-6 p.m., Cue & Co, 302 Main St. E., Blooming Prairie. Fundraise for the Blooming Prairie Wish Tree by participating in 20 bingo games with cash prizes. Must be 21 to participate
Servicemen’s Club Octoberfest Shrimp Boil • 5 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE. Social hour 5-6 p.m., dinner 6-8 p.m. Shrimp Boil will be served NOLA-style on tables of 8. Tickets are $20, get them from Sons of American Legion & BP Servicemen’s Club
Pheasants for Hospitalized Veterans auction • 5 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Silent auction runs from 5-6:45 p.m.; live auction begins at 7 p.m. Wine pull and meat raffles will run from 5-7 p.m. Kitchen and bar open at 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit our hospitalized veterans within Minnesota. They will receive a pheasant and wild rice dinner with all the trimmings.
Todd Utpadel • 6-8 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Todd was born and raised in Southern Minnesota, was the lead singer for the Snowy River Band. Has opened for over 30 National Acts, like Waylon Jennings, Charlie Daniels, to name a few. Todd brings a wide variety of music, singing everything from Johnny Nash to Johnny Cash.
The Marvelous Wonderettes • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts!
Sunday, Oct 24
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
The Marvelous Wonderettes • 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts!
5 year Five Sisters Project celebration • 7 p.m., Join us for an evening at Crossroads Church in Albert Lea with local artist Josh Edwards opening for international Christian recording artist Jason Gray. Dinner and prime concert seating is available for $60. Dinner seating will begin at 5:30 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6. Concert only tickets are $25. Concert starts at 7, and doors open at 6. Tickets are available at https://www.fivesistersproject.com/. All proceeds benefit Five Sisters Project outreach to women and families in crisis.
Monday, Oct 25
Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Veteran of Foreign Affairs, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Oct 26
Parkinson’s support group • 2 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets every 4th Tuesday of the month in the Gainey Room.
Trick or Treating with Our Senior Livings • 3 p.m., Rain or shine. Trick or Treating: 3-6 p.m. at Medford Senior Care front entrance, 108 3rd St. NW, Medford; 3-5 p.m. at Birchwood Cottages, 1845/1905 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Trunk or Treat from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Benedict Living Community & Freedom Home Care, 2255 30th St. NW, Owatonna. Drive-Through Trick or Treat from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Valleyview, 1212 Frontage Rd. W, Owatonna. Monster Mash Trick or Treat from 4-6 p.m. at Timberdale Trace Assisted Living, 334 Cedardale Dr. SE, Owatonna. Treat Hunt at Bridgewater at Owatonna Senior Living, 125 E. Park St., Owatonna, beginning at 5 p.m.