OWATONNA — Construction on Oak Avenue is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 16. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction from 13th Street to Main Street. Intersections to side streets will be closed. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.
The work is part of a two-year construction project expected to be completed by the end of summer in 2020. During the 2019 construction season, the project will rehabilitate the concrete pavement on both Rose Street from Hoffman Drive to Willow Avenue and on Oak Avenue from Holly Street to Rose Street. Traffic signals will be modified and signals at the Oak Avenue intersections of Vine Street and McKinley Street will be removed. A pedestrian signal system will be installed at the intersection of Oak Avenue and School Street. Oak Avenue will be reconfigured from four lanes of traffic to three lanes of traffic with one lane in each direction and a left turn lane in the center.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.php .