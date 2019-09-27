OWATONNA — Dave Ellingson, author of “Paddle Pilgrim: Kayaking the Fjords of Norway,” will speak at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
“Paddle Pilgrim” chronicles Ellingson’s month-long paddle adventure on the Sogne and Hardanger Fjords in Norway.
The narrative weaves together three elements: Paddle: daily detailed accounts of experiences on the water and in the mountains (what happened?) Ponder: reflections on those experiences and their significance (what does this mean?) Pictures: award-winning photographs which bring the experiences to life (what did I see?).
Ellingson has taught courses in spirituality, environmental ethics, human development, and youth ministry at Trinity Lutheran College in Everett, Washington. He is a Lutheran pastor, Master Gardener, former distance runner, and father of five grown children. He resides in Edmonds, Washington. This is a free event.
The event will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the church, located at 609 Lincoln Ave.