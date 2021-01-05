West Hills Social Commons Closure
West Hills Social Commons and Adult Leisure Pursuits Programming is cancelled until at least Jan. 10 in accordance with the Governors recommendations. We are offering virtual programming for those who may be interested. Please call Dani at 507-774-7110 or email her at Danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us for more information.
It is also time to renew your 2021 membership! The annual membership fee remains at $40 for 2021 year, however our 2020 members will receive a $16 discount off their 2021 membership with a remaining balance amount of only $24. Membership fees account for roughly 34% of the annual revenue budget for Social Commons and Adult Leisure Pursuits programming. Due to the major budget impact the membership fee discounts will produce, any 2020 member wishing to forgo their discount and simply pay the full annual membership fee is welcome to do so. Any support is appreciated as we strive toward continuing to offer programs and use of the facility to our community during these challenging times. Membership sales began on Jan. 4. You can call Dani at 507-774-7110 to pay for your membership over the phone.
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through the end of 2020. Please check back for 2021 dates. AARP classes can be taken online at www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
Semcac Senior Dinning
Dining at West Hills Social Commons is still on hold, but patrons are more than welcome to come to Social commons to pick up their meals to go. Please call Semcac to make reservations or with questions.
Semcac is looking for volunteer drivers to help deliver Meals on Wheels during the week. Call 507-455-3195 for more information.
Bowling Scoress
Please note that Dawnlight Bowling is now suspended for one month due to COVID-19 virus restrictions.
We will print a notification when bowling is allowed to resume.