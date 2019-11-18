OWATONNA — Steele County Toys for Tots is seeking volunteers to help shop for toys on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 28. Shopping will take between 1-2 hours at Target and Wal-Mart of Owatonna. Volunteers are asked to be at least 16 years or older.
Volunteers are also sought to help with the setup and distribution of toys on Dec. 16-18 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Owatonna.
Those interested in volunteering should call Maryanne Higgins, Steele County Toys for Tots Volunteer Coordinator at 507-363-6911 or email her at maryannehiggins1955@gmail.com.
For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit their website http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or check for updates on the Steele County Toys for Tots Facebook page.