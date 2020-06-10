Today in History - June 10

A workman throws debris out of a hole while cleaning up an apartment on Saturday, June 10, 1995 in Sarajevo. The damage was caused by a tank round which slammed into this apartment building three days ago. The situation in Sarajevo is becoming desperate as essential supplies in the besieged Bosnian capital are running out and nothing is coming in because of the Bosnian Serb stranglehold on the city. (AP Photo)